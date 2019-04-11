Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan Funeral Service
119 Main St
Swanquarter, NC 27885
(252) 926-2851
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint James United Methodist Church
Greenville, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Brannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby G. Brannon


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bobby G. Brannon Obituary
Bobby G. Brannon

January 5, 1944 - April 8, 2019

Greenville

It is with sadness that the family of Bobby Glenn Brannon shares that he passed away on April 8, 2019 at the age of 75 years.

Bobby's early years in Sanford and Cary were spent in athletics. He later attended ECU and found a career in banking. After retirement Bobby enjoyed spending time fishing and being in Surf City. He will be remembered for his kind heart, strong work ethic, exceptional fairness, and his love for family. His ultimate success story will forever be his children and grandchildren, as they were his greatest pride and joy.

Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Mack; his twin sister, Betty; and his grandparents. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary-Anne; children, Paige, Marty, and Craig; son-in-law, L.L. Everett; daughter-in-law, Jenn; and seven grandchildren, Tanner & Taylor-Russell, Reagan & Wade, and Sam, Mae & Pete. He is also survived by his mother, Katherine; sister, Linda (Tony); brother, George (Deborah); many special in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and their families; dear friends; loyal caregivers; and supportive medical teams.

A visitation will be held on April 12, 10:30-11:30, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Greenville and followed by a service beginning at 11:30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Russell A. Swindell Scholarship Fund, 117 South Academy Street, Cary, NC 27511 or Vidant Hospice, P.O. #8489, Greenville, NC 27835. Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Service, Swan Quarter.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now