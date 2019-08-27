|
|
Bobby Harold Moore
Wake Forest
Bobby Harold Moore, 85, was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was born November 2, 1933 in Durham County son of the late B.V. Moore and Madeline Poole Moore.
Bobby was a faithful servant to the Lord, his family and his country. He served the United States of America in the Marine Corps, enlisting February 19, 1953. He was a veteran of the Korean War and achieved the rank of Sergeant. He was decorated with the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After serving his country, Bobby held the position of machinist shop foreman at Walker Auto Parts for 47 years. Bobby was also a highly respected and loved member of Raleigh Church of God, where he served as clerk for 21 years and held nearly every lay position at the church. He taught Sunday school, directed the choir, and visited local rest homes as part of an evangelistic outreach program. Bobby was also a fierce competitor, participating in the National Senior Games for several decades. He competed in numerous events including the running and standing long jump, shot put, discus throw,
100/200/400m sprint, javelin throw, holding several State records during his career. Bobby also loved playing softball and played for the Carolina Blue Skies 70 and over team.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Jean Kelly Moore, to whom he was faithfully and lovingly married for 64 years; his daughter, Deborah Moore Thomas and her husband, Jack Thomas, Jr.; his daughter, Kimberly Moore Scarboro and her husband, Edward Scarboro, Jr.; his grandchildren: Jamie Stewart, Bobby Scarboro, Michael Thomas, Matthew Thomas, Jordan Scarboro, Zachary Scarboro, and Kelly Thomas; his great-grandchildren: Caleb Stewart, Levi Stewart, Lyndsay Stewart, Meredith Thomas, Caroline Thomas, Lex Thomas and Aurora Thomas; brother: Billy Moore; sister, Rachel Berry.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was predeceased by his siblings: Marie Batts, Atlas Earl Moore.
Funeral service 11:00 am, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Capital City Church of God, 1500 Hedingham Blvd, Raleigh.
The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church.
A private burial will follow at Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 27, 2019