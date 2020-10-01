Bobby Hicks

Bobby Edward Hicks
Raleigh
Bobby Edward Hicks, 76, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 after a prolonged illness. He was born May 29, 1944 in Granville County to the late Edward Oliver Hicks and Martha Eakes Hicks Daniel. He graduated from Millbrook High School and attended NC State University where he earned a BS degree. He retired after 30 years of service as the Director of Medicare and Medicaid for NC Department of Mental Health. As long as health permitted he was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Avenue, Raleigh, NC 27612.
Bobby will lie in state from 2:00 to 4:00 pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Julia Gresham Hicks; daughter, Catherine Deniece Hicks (Chris Lee) of Pittsboro; son, Edward Lee Hicks (Charlotte) of Zebulon; grandchildren: Marrah Austin Justice, Bobby Dixon Justice, Cameron Thomas Hicks; brother, Larry Lee Hicks (Gwen) of Knightdale;
son-in-law, Scott Place of Raleigh.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Deborah Justice Place on June 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Road, Raleigh, NC 27604.
The Hicks family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Bobby's special caregivers, Eunique West, Kathleen McBride, Linda Solomon, and Nikki Grant.
