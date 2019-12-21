Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Bobby Joe Dorman


1941 - 2019
Bobby Joe Dorman Obituary
Bobby Joe Dorman

May 14, 1941 - December 19, 2019

Angier

Bobby Joe Dorman, 78, passed away Thursday at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield. A lifelong resident of Angier, he was the son of the late Lawton and Margaret Dorman. Bobby served his country in the Air Force for three years (1960-1963), then went on to work 31 years for UPS before he retired.

Bobby had a great sense of humor and loved sharing amusing stories and tales with family and friends and enjoyed doing yard work and tinkering on tractors and lawn mowers in his spare time. He had a tender heart for animals and gave freely of his time and resources to help those in need.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday at 2:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Chapel, Angier. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 – 2:00 PM at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Angier. Burial will follow at Lakeside Memorial Gardens, Angier.

Bobby is survived by his daughter, Angela D. McCauley (Michael) of Buies Creek; sister, Margie Lee Stewart of Lillington; grandchildren, Taylor McCauley-Michalak (John) and Aaron McCauley; great-grandchildren, Jonah and Avery Michalak; special friend of many years, Jeanette Johnson of Angier.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Ray Dorman of Angier.

Condolences may be made to bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 21, 2019
