Bobby Ross Jones
July 12, 1934 - May 12, 2020
Raleigh
Bobby Ross Jones, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. He was born July 12,1934 in Nashville, N.C. to LeRoy and Rella (Strickland) Jones.
In addition to his parents, He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine C. Jones. Mr. Jones was a Product Procurement Analyst with IBM and retired following a thirty-year career. He enjoyed the outdoors, golfing, camping and being a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church. He is survived by his son, Bobby Dwight Jones and his wife, Pam of Raleigh; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank Melanie as his caregiver and Transitions Hospice of Raleigh. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Forest Hills Cemetery, Nashville, N.C. Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount
Online condolences may be sent to www.davislittlefunerals.com
Published in The News and Observer on May 13, 2020.