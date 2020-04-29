|
|
Bobby Eugene Kelly
December 11,1934-April 27, 2020
Raleigh
Bobby Eugene "Bob" Kelly, 85, of Raleigh a loving husband, father and friend to many passed away on Monday April 27, 2020 at home surrounded by children and loved ones. He was born in Durham County the son of the late Azile Gilmore Kelly and Percy Eugene Kelly. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Cecelia Kelly Hanson.
He always wanted to provide for his family and everyone else.
A private graveside service will be held in the Woodland Baptist Church Cemetery on Saturday May 2, 2020 with Masonic Rites. Due to the Coronavirus a memorial service will be held at a later date at Woodland Baptist Church.
Bob is survived by his wife; Emogene Mangum Kelly, a daughter; Robin Kelly Bailey and husband Brian, a son; Jeffrey Eugene Kelly; grandchildren; Megan McCormick, Patrick McCormick, Samantha Kelly and Zack Kelly; step-children; Robert Neil Liles and wife Stephanie, James Kevin Liles and wife Brandy, step-grandchildren; Chris and wife, Meaghan Bailey; Robert Bailey, Josh and wife, Gesa Cole; Tyler, Kaitlyn, Cody, Garrett, Mackenzie and Dylan Liles and a brother; Jerry Kelly.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Transitions Life Care Hospice 250 Hospice Circle Raleigh, NC 27607 or to the Woodland Baptist Church 190 Woodland Church Road Wake Forest, NC 27587 or to a .
Bob's body will lie in state from 9-4 Friday May 1st at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587.
www.brightfunerals.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 29, 2020