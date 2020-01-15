|
|
Bobby Lee Ausley
Fuquay-Varina
Bobby Lee Ausley, 86, entered Heaven's glory on Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 7:00 p.m. at Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church. Interment will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, January 17 at 11:00 a.m.
Mr. Ausley was honorably discharged from the US Army after serving during the Korean Conflict and was retired from the state of North Carolina.
Mr. Ausley was preceded in death by his wife, Geneva Smith Ausley.
He is survived by a son, Dwight Ausley and wife Cheryl of Raleigh and daughters Janice Holliday and husband, Claude, of Fuquay-Varina and Susie Peele and husband, Daryl of Goldsboro; grandchildren, Regina Alexander, Jerod Faulkner, Amy Erickson, Taylor Narron, Hunter Freeman, and John Ausley; great grandchild, Macy Alexander; sisters, Hazel Wood of Apex, Ruth Barbour, of Willow Spring; brothers, Gerald Ausley, of Statesboro, GA, Cecil Ausley, of Angier, and Sammy Ausley, of Rincon, GA; a multitude of nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 16 prior to the funeral service, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hilltop Free Will Baptist Church, 10212 Fayetteville RD, Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.thomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 15, 2020