Bobby Leonard Chamblee
February 4, 1938 - November 9, 2020
Mebane
On Monday, November 9, 2020, Bobby Leonard Chamblee, loving husband and father, passed away at age 82.
Bobby was born on February 4, 1938 in Zebulon, North Carolina. He worked as a bindery foreman at Commercial Printing Company in Raleigh, NC. After retiring from the printing company, he worked at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson, NC and Millcreek Golf Club in Mebane, NC.
Bobby had a passion for the outdoors. Whether he was throwing his horseshoes, swinging his golf club or casting his fishing pole, he radiated happiness. When he wasn't out playing golf, you could find him in his neighbors' yards, installing landscape lighting, planting flowers and giving back the way he knew how – with his hands. There wasn't a landscaping project he wasn't willing to help out with.
Bobby was known as a true southern gentleman, a cowboy and a caring individual. He is survived by his wife Patricia Konold Chamblee, his five children, Martin Leonard Chamblee, David Alton Chamblee, Teresa Michelle Chamblee Midgette, Pam Wright Tesarz and Julie Wright Joyner, sister Jackie Porcelli, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday November 14th, 2020 at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
would be greatly appreciated.