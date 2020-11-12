1/1
Bobby L. Chamblee
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bobby Leonard Chamblee

February 4, 1938 - November 9, 2020

Mebane

On Monday, November 9, 2020, Bobby Leonard Chamblee, loving husband and father, passed away at age 82.

Bobby was born on February 4, 1938 in Zebulon, North Carolina. He worked as a bindery foreman at Commercial Printing Company in Raleigh, NC. After retiring from the printing company, he worked at Mountain Aire Golf Course in West Jefferson, NC and Millcreek Golf Club in Mebane, NC.

Bobby had a passion for the outdoors. Whether he was throwing his horseshoes, swinging his golf club or casting his fishing pole, he radiated happiness. When he wasn't out playing golf, you could find him in his neighbors' yards, installing landscape lighting, planting flowers and giving back the way he knew how – with his hands. There wasn't a landscaping project he wasn't willing to help out with.

Bobby was known as a true southern gentleman, a cowboy and a caring individual. He is survived by his wife Patricia Konold Chamblee, his five children, Martin Leonard Chamblee, David Alton Chamblee, Teresa Michelle Chamblee Midgette, Pam Wright Tesarz and Julie Wright Joyner, sister Jackie Porcelli, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Saturday November 14th, 2020 at Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory
1113 W. Main St
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 688-6387
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hall-Wynne Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved