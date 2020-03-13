|
|
William "Bobby" Land
October 14, 1928
Raleigh
William "Bobby" Land, 91, of Raleigh, died Wednesday, March 11th, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 at Hillyer Memorial Christian Church. The family will receive friends at a reception in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
The son of the late William Curtis Land and Ruby Broughton Land, Bobby grew up in Wendell NC and was a graduate of Wake Forest University. He served in the United States Air Force and worked for GMAC until he retired.
Bobby is survived by his daughter Jean Land House (John) of Raleigh, son Bill Land (Angela) of Elkin, son Mike Land (Susan) of Raleigh, and his grandchildren: Erin House Corona (Andy), Matt House (Allison), Steve House (Jason), Jasper Land, Crystal Land Williams, and Ashley Land Dean. "Papa" is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Mary Ann Perry Land.
The family would like to thank his caregivers at Abbottswood and Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Memorial Fund, Hillyer Memorial Christian Church, 718 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27603 or to Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Court, Garner, NC 27529. Condolences may be shared at Cremationsocietync.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 13, 2020