Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Bobby Lee Sauls


1935 - 2019
Bobby Lee Sauls Obituary
Bobby Lee Sauls

WAKE FOREST

Bobby Lee Sauls, 84, of Wake Forest, passed away September 8, 2019 at William M. Dunlap Center for Caring. He was born on August 22, 1935, in Wake County to the late Wright Sauls, Sr. and Lomie Sykes Sauls. Mr. Sauls owned/operator of Bob's Used Appliances for 50 years. Bob loved dancing, people and most importantly his family. His loving spirit will be greatly missed.

A funeral service will be held at 11 o'clock, Thursday morning, September 12, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

Mr. Sauls is survived by his son, William Lee "Bill" Sauls and wife Tanya of Zebulon; grandchildren, William Sauls, Angel Sauls & fiancé William T. Shearin and Michael Sauls & wife Deborah; great-grandchildren, Lainey and Liam Sauls; and Gabriel & Asher Sauls; brother, James Sauls & wife Ida of Garner; several nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Floyd Sauls; brothers, Wright Sauls, Jr., Bill Sauls and Leroy Sauls.

Friends may visit with the family from 6:00-7:30 pm Wednesday evening, September 12, 2019 at Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 11, 2019
