Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Bobby Simpson
Bobby Lee Simpson Jr., 57, died March 15, 2019 at Sovah Health in Danville, VA. Born on May 15, 1961 in Raleigh, he is survived by his parents, Bobby Lee Simpson, Sr. and Laura Jones Simpson; fiancée, Dahinda Sergio of the Philippines; sister, Sandra (David) Denmark; brother, Reg (Tracy) Simpson; ex-sister-in-law, Bobbi Batts; and niece and nephew, Bailey and Cameron Simpson.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, March 21st at Swift Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, 9300 Penny Road, Raleigh, officiated by Rev. Kevin Johnson.

Bobby Lee loved all animals and would be pleased to have any memorial gifts made to either the SPCA of Wake County, 200 Petfinder Lane, Raleigh, NC 27603 or to any animal rescue group.

Condolences may be sent at: www.brownwynnecary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 19, 2019
