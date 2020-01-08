Home

Services
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church
11109 Poole Rd
Wendell, NC
View Map
Burial
Following Services
church cemetery
Bobby Lynn Smith


1941 - 2020
Bobby Lynn Smith Obituary
Bobby Lynn Smith

Wendell

Bobby Lynn Smith, 78, of Wendell went home to be with the Lord on January 6, 2020. He was born August 21, 1941 to the late Buren and Esther Smith. Bob served his country active duty in the United States Air Force for four years and retired from the City of Raleigh as a Fire Lieutenant. He then went on to graduate from Southeastern Baptist Seminary and was ordained in the ministry.

Visitation will be held at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, 944 Old Knight Road, Knightdale on Thursday, January 9 from 6PM-8PM.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 10 at 11AM at Central Baptist Church, 11109 Poole Rd.,Wendell. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Bob is survived by his wife of 52 years, Betty. Son, Tim Atkinson (Allyson) of Wendell, Daughter Jennifer Spain (Garry) of North Myrtle Beach. Grandchildren: Rachel, Colton, Sam (Olivia). Also sister-in-law, Faye Smith of Wendell and June Hogg (Ronnie) of Knightdale.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers: Charles and D.V. Smith and his grandson, Jacob Spain.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Central Baptist Church Mission Fund.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 8, 2020
