Bobby Prince
January 22, 1948 - June 15, 2020
FUQUAY-VARINA
Bobby Lawrence Prince, 72, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday. A native of Harnett County, he was the son of the late William Layton Prince and Pauline Hilliard Prince.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 3:00 PM at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:45 PM at the church. A private burial will follow. In celebration of Bobby's fullness of life and colorful personality, please wear bright colors to the funeral service.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lynda Hare Prince; daughters, Amy Prince and wife, Denise Rollins of Lillington, April Blalock of Fuquay-Varina; sisters, Barbara Gunter of Fuquay-Varina, Irma Salmon of Raleigh, Boots Ragland and husband, Bobby of Fuquay-Varina; brother, Tommy W. Prince and friend, Pearl of Belews Creek; grandchildren, Catherine, Caleb and Ryan Blalock, Adam Purzitza, and wife, Ashley.
In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother, Robby Prince; brothers-in-law, Curtis Gunter, and Paul Salmon; nephew, Ricky Gunter.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fuquay Baptist Church (at www.fvbaptist.com), The Gathering (at thegathering.com) or Samaritan's Purse (at samaritanspurse.org) or American Diabetes Association (diabetes.org).
Condolences may be made to the family at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News and Observer on Jun. 18, 2020.