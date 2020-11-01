1/1
Bobby Ray Jones
1938 - 2020
Bobby Ray Jones

June 24, 1938 - October 30, 2020

Raleigh

Bobby Ray Jones, age 82 of Raleigh, passed away Friday October 30th at his home with family and friends by his side. He was born in Wake County, son of the late Clyde Jones and Hattie Irene Jones of Fuquay Varina. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Floyd Jones, Douglas Jones, Herbert Jones and son, Steve Allen Jones. He was a member of Baptist Chapel Church and was dedicated to his family, church and community. Retiring in 1987 with 30 years of State Service with the Governor's Office, Bobby dedicated more time to events honoring organizations such as the Shriners, VFW, and the Fort Bragg Officers Club. For nearly 60 years, he traveled the state every weekend with his bandmates of the Congregation and the Nancy and Bob Revue. His passion for music touched more than strings or keys, it played an everlasting memory and eternal psalm. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3pm Monday at the Baptist Chapel Church Cemetery with Rev. Alex Smith officiating. Surviving is his wife, Margaret Thomas Jones of the home. Daughters, Tracie Kay Jones and Bonnie B. Brock of Raleigh, NC. Son Robert R. Jones of Raleigh, NC and two grandchildren Alaina Kay Jones and Joey Bailey. Friends may come to the Smith Funeral Home on Sunday from 2-5pm to sign the register. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and everyone is asked to wear a mask for the services. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfuneralhomebroadway.com Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.

Published in The News and Observer on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home - Broadway
NOV
2
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Baptist Chapel Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Smith Funeral Home - Broadway
201 First St.
Broadway, NC 27505
(919) 258-6711
