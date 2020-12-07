1/1
Bobby Tedder
1931 - 2020

Bobby Tedder
January 13, 1931 - December 5, 2020
Raleigh, North Carolina - Bobby Kevin Tedder, 89, passed away on December 5th, 2020. He was born January 13, 1931 in Nash County to the late James H. Tedder and Betty Bissette Tedder. Bobby retired from Trailways and spent his last few years at Spring Arbor Retirement Center.
He is survived by his children: Wanda Perkinson (John) of Apex, Melonie Williford of Raleigh; son in law, Brian Stephenson of Willow Spring; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Bass Tedder and daughters: Karen Stephenson and Chris Driver.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, 809 W. Gannon Avenue, Zebulon, NC 27597.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.


Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
