Bobby W. Crissman


1938 - 2019
Bobby W. Crissman Obituary
Bobby W. Crissman

Chapel Hill

Bobby Winfred Crissman, age 81 of Chapel Hill, NC passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro.

Bobby was born on September 3, 1938 in Moore County, NC to the late Ellis Winfred Crissman and Jewell Yow Crissman. After graduating from Carthage High School in 1956, he served in the United States Air Force. He earned a BS in Geology from UNC and worked 26 years at Research Triangle Institute as a Research Geologist and then for the Environmental Protection Agency for 10 years. Bobby enjoyed gardening, photography and astronomy. He always enjoyed working on things and perfecting them.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kay Melvin Crissman of Chapel Hill, NC; two sons: Glenn-Patrick Crissman and wife Anna of Pittsboro, NC and Jonathan Kelly Crissman and partner, Stephen of Asheville, NC. He is also survived by a sister, Patricia Cackowski and husband Michael of Bakersville, NC, 1 niece and 7 nephews.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date and private burial with military honors will take place at Bethesda Cemetery in Aberdeen, NC.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to SECU Jim & Betsy Bryan UNC Hospice Home, 100 Roundtree Way, Pittsboro, NC 27312 or to the .

Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com

Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Southern Pines, NC.
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 22, 2019
