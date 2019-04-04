Bobby Wayne Qualls



Raleigh



Bobby Wayne Qualls, 79, of Raleigh died on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. Bobby was born on September 11, 1939, in Nash County to the late, John Kelly Qualls and Dollie Jeffreys Qualls. He moved to Raleigh with his family in 1956 and graduated from Millbrook High School in 1961. After high school he entered service with the US Marine Corps.



For many years he worked in the grocery business, first for Colonial Stores, Big Star, retiring in 1998 from Harris Teeter. While in the grocery business, he held a second job at night for over 10 years with the News & Observer. Bobby was a long-time member of New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh.



He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Peggy, Lila Mae, and Donnie Rae.



Surviving is his devoted wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Zeblo Qualls of Raleigh; their son, David W. Qualls of Raleigh; one grandson, David W. "DJ" Qualls, Jr. of Raleigh; his sister, Mary Alice Crump and her husband, Bill of Deltaville, VA; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held at New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery.



Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made in his name to First Alliance Church, 4400 Buffalo Rd. Raleigh, NC 27616.



Arrangements by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 300 Saint Mary's St., Raleigh. Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 4, 2019