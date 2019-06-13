Bonni Lee (Maupin) Ashburn



July 25, 1943 - June7, 2019



Yorktown



Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend. Bonni Lee (Maupin) Ashburn passed peacefully in her home in Yorktown, VA on June 7th, 2019. She was surrounded by family and her favorite music while making the transition to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven.



She courageously battled pancreatic cancer for just over 1 year following her diagnosis. She embodied grace, faithfulness, strength, selflessness, and extraordinary love for God, her family, and friends throughout her battle and life. During this time, she still managed to put others first, ensuring no birthday, holiday, or anniversary was forgotten without a hand-written card, gift, or social media post.



Bonni was born July 25th, 1943 in Moline, Illinois to Evelyn Grace Kester Maupin and Warner Garst "Bud" Maupin. She grew up in Wheeling, West Virginia where she attended Warwood High School. Bonni attended Richmond Polytechnic Institute (now VCU) for fashion design. It was there she met Don Milton Ashburn. The two were married August 25th, 1962 at Vance Memorial Presbyterian Church in Wheeling, WV. They would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this August. She worked at Heritage Hut Antiques for 5 years, Ann's Fashions for 15 years, and Nancy Thomas Gallery for 6 years. She was active in the "Women of the Church" group at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church in Yorktown, VA and served as a youth leader. Bonni volunteered as a school tutor and at the school library. She was active in the Piney Point Garden Club for many years.



Her friends describe her as the picture of class, thoughtfulness, and elegance. Bonni enjoyed spending time with family, music, theatre, drawing, reading, and gardening. She loved Colonial Williamsburg, the Outer Banks, and Busch Gardens, especially during Halloween. Her fun-loving spirit was contagious to everyone around her, and she always enjoyed a good laugh. She never met a stranger and absolutely adored people.



Bonni is survived by her husband, Don; two beautiful daughters and sons-in-law, Sheri Dunn and husband Rick of Washington, DC, Melody Cleland and husband Preston "Cubby" of Apex, NC; two granddaughters, Casey and Harper Cleland, also of Apex, NC; a brother, Robert "Bob" Maupin, and many cherished friends and extended family members. She will be deeply missed and remembered by all.



A memorial service in celebration of her life will be held at 2:00pm Saturday, June 22nd at Yorkminster Presbyterian Church (6218 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown, VA 23692) followed by a brief reception. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Yorkminster Presbyterian Church, or to a charity of your choosing. Arrangements by Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, VA. Published in The News & Observer on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary