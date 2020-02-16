Home

Bonnie Barrett


1940 - 2019
Bonnie Barrett Obituary
Bonnie Barrett

10/22/1940 - 12/26/2019

Raleigh

Bonnie Barrett, 79, passed away 12/26/19. Predeceased by her husband, Andrew "Bud" Barrett. Survived by her children, Linda (John), Kim (Miguel), Jack (Gail) and 9 grandchildren. She is a 1992 summa cum laude graduate from NCSU, worked as a CPA, and retired in 2006. A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb 22 from 2-5 pm. Email [email protected] for location. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care Po Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28233.
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 16, 2020
