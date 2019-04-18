Bonnie Skinner



March 6, 1947 - April 14, 2019



Fuquay-Varina



Bonnie Katherine Dawes Skinner, age 72, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Edgecombe County, NC on March 6, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Dawes and Katherine Lewis Dawes. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Capt. Daniel Lee Dawes and Tony Ray Dawes.



Bonnie enjoyed travel adventures with Donald, not only stateside but outside the US to several countries including Germany, Italy, France, Switzerland, Austria, and Ireland. She adored her grandchildren, Kenan and Finley, taking every opportunity to spend time with them. She went above and beyond to make holidays and birthdays extra special for her family, showing her love with a focus on the small details. She had an affection for cats and ladybugs. She retired from Tipper Tie in Apex, NC after working in Sales for over thirty years. Beach trips with her sister and friends were special times she looked forward to every year. Bonnie was a caretaker to not only her family but to friends, coworkers, and others in need. Her devotion to God was revealed through her membership at Good Hope Baptist Church. Bonnie valued fellowship with her Sunday School class and enjoyed daily scripture reading.



Bonnie leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of 54 years, Donald Earl Skinner; and daughters, Melissa Lynn Skinner of Edenton, and Linde Paige Skinner of Wendell. She is also survived by grandchildren, Kenan Reynolds Harrell and Finley Robert Harrell; sister, Joan Waruszcak of Nashville; and several nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Road, Cary, NC 27519. A visitation will be at 1:00 PM prior to the service in the Sanctuary of Good Hope Baptist Church.



The family would like to say a special thank you to Bonnie's niece, Angela Langley-Davis and great-nephews, Matthew Davis and Franklin Davis.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to an organization important to Bonnie and her family:



Folds of Honor - https://www.foldsofhonor.org/donate/



- https://www.alz.org/



Safe Haven for Cats - https://www.safehavenforcats.org/donate/honorary-memorial-donations/



Meals on Wheels Wake County - https://www.wakemow.org/



Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 18, 2019