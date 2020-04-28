|
|
Bonnie Tyndall Broadwell
November 10, 1925 - April 26, 2020
Knightdale
Bonnie Tyndall Broadwell, 94, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of Ed and Mamie Lee Tyndall. She was preceded by her husband, Graham Broadwell, Sr.
A viewing for the public will be Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 5:30 pm for anyone wishing to pay their respects you may stop by. There will be no group public visitation due to guidelines in place by the Governor.
There will be a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
She survived by her sons: Graham Jr. and wife, Mary Ruth, Ray and wife, Patsy, daughter, Sue Kempinski and husband, Jerry. She is survived by nine grandchildren: David (Kimberly), Kristin (Andy), Brooke, Cameron (Jennifer), Ryan (Crystal), Megan (Nathan), Gabe Walters, Jessica Boush (Greg), Sara Tharrington (Brad), fourteen great-grandchildren: Elijah, Sam, Levi, Luke, Natalie, Ella, Sadie, Hunter, Asher, Everly, Finn, Colton, Harper and Avery; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by four brothers: Ransom, James, Respes, Bertis; six sisters: Pauline, Mozelle, Margie, Kathleen, Lorena, Nettie.
Bonnie retired from the NC Dept. of Correction after twenty years at age 60. She spent post-retirement years caring for family, gardening and traveling with her sisters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church Building Fund, 8400 Poole Road, Knightdale, NC 27545.
Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 28, 2020