O'Quinn-Peebles Funeral Home
1310 South Main Street
Lillington, NC 27546
(910) 893-3232
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Summerville Presbyterian Church sanctuary
Bonny Ballard


1934 - 2019
Bonny Ballard Obituary
Bonny Ballard

April 8, 1934 - November 7, 2019

Lillington

Mr. Bonny Ballard, 85, of Lillington, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Bonny was one of the longest living members of Lillington Baptist Church.

Bonny graduated from Lillington High School and attended the University of Maryland. He served in the US Air Force for 10 years. After serving, he owned and operated his own construction business for 30 years.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 at Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Roberts presiding.

Bonny is survived by his wife, Jean of 64 years; daughters, Cyndi Moss (Ken), and Vicki Currin (Gerald); grandsons, Alan (Jessica) and Alex (Lindsey) Moss; great grandchildren, Emma and William Moss; and brother, Sam Ballard (Ellen).

The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 in Summerville Presbyterian Church sanctuary.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Lillington Baptist Church, 210 West Lofton St, Lillington NC 27546 or Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.

The family would like to thank the staff of Transitions Hospice Care and caretaker Charles Price.

Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 8, 2019
