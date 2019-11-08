|
|
Bonny Ballard
April 8, 1934 - November 7, 2019
Lillington
Mr. Bonny Ballard, 85, of Lillington, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019.
Bonny was one of the longest living members of Lillington Baptist Church.
Bonny graduated from Lillington High School and attended the University of Maryland. He served in the US Air Force for 10 years. After serving, he owned and operated his own construction business for 30 years.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at 11:00 at Summerville Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Roberts presiding.
Bonny is survived by his wife, Jean of 64 years; daughters, Cyndi Moss (Ken), and Vicki Currin (Gerald); grandsons, Alan (Jessica) and Alex (Lindsey) Moss; great grandchildren, Emma and William Moss; and brother, Sam Ballard (Ellen).
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 in Summerville Presbyterian Church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Lillington Baptist Church, 210 West Lofton St, Lillington NC 27546 or Transitions Hospice Care, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
The family would like to thank the staff of Transitions Hospice Care and caretaker Charles Price.
Arrangements by O'Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences at www.oppfh.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 8, 2019