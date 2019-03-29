Home

Boyce A. Strum

Boyce A. Strum Obituary
Boyce Arnold Strum

Castalia

Boyce Arnold Strum, 83, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was born February 27, 1936 in Nash County to the late Tom Albert and Hattie Braswell Strum.

He is survived by a sister Muff Braswell and husband, Gene; nieces and nephew, Gina and David Braswell of Raleigh, Tonya Braswell of Wake Forest; several great nieces and nephews, and numerous cousins.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Strum Family Cemetery with Rev. Chet Harvey officiating. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you feed the birds and/or make a donation to the .

Cornerstone Funeral Home is honored to be caring for the Strum family and words of comfort may be shared at www.cornerstonefuneralhomeandcremations.com Cornerstone Funeral Home 1052 South First Street, Nashville, NC 27856.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 29, 2019
