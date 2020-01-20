|
|
McKenzie Bradford Steed III
Raleigh
McKenzie Bradford Steed III ( Brad ), of Raleigh, NC, died Friday, January 17, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Raleigh on July 9, 1960, to Margaret Nieter Steed and the late Thomas Warwick Steed, Jr.
Brad graduated from Ravenscroft School, where he met the love of his life and wife, Cathy Plummer, on the first day of the ninth grade. While in high school, he played soccer, was an Eagle Scout, and was known for his never-ending pranks and fun and happy personality. He was also a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill, where he was a member of the UNC soccer and crew teams, and was a member of Zeta Psi fraternity alongside many life-long friends. After several years of being in the restaurant business, including owning his own restaurant, O'Henry's, Brad fulfilled his lifelong dream of becoming an airline pilot and was a Captain for US Airways and JetBlue Airlines. In 2019, he joined two childhood friends to help start the G3 Roofing Company of Raleigh.
Brad was a member of White Memorial Presbyterian Church, Milburnie Fishing Club, The Terpsichorean Club, The Assembly Club of Raleigh, The North Carolina Museum of History Associates, and The Air Line Pilots Association. Brad loved biking, spending time at Atlantic Beach with friends and family, fishing on his boat, The Wingnut; camping, and being outside with his dog, Cricket.
He was known as the family storyteller, especially to his children. His death leaves a void in our family that will not be filled until we are once again reunited with him in heaven. Our grief is lightened in knowing that he is no longer suffering.
He was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother, and a beloved friend to all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Warwick Steed, Jr.
Brad is survived his wife of 36 years, Cathy Plummer Steed; his children, Catherine Steed Newbold and her husband Jake of Zebulon, and McKenzie Bradford Steed IV. He is also survived by his mother, Margaret Steed; his brothers, Tom Steed III and his wife Beth of Rocky Mount, NC, and their children Paton Shepherd and her husband Ben, Liza, and Anne; Bill Steed and his wife Selden of Raleigh, and their children Gray and Taz; Durk Steed and his wife Nancy of Richmond, VA., and their children Durk and Nash; his aunt, Jackie Steed Wray of Charlotte, NC; his sister-in-law, Jennifer Plummer Malpass and husband Glenn of Zebulon, NC and their daughter, Lexi; and his brother-in-law, Scott Plummer and wife Rhonda of Wake Forest, NC, and his children Carly and Lee.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 2:00 pm, at White Memorial Presbyterian Church in Raleigh. The family will receive visitors in the Jane Bell Gathering Space at White Memorial, following the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Duke Cancer Institute, www.dukecancerinstitute.org
Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 20, 2020