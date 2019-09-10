|
|
Brandon Wayne Allen
May 19, 1990 - September 4, 2019
Raleigh
Brandon Wayne Allen, 29, born May 19, 1990 in Asheville, NC, died unexpectedly September 4, 2019, at his home in Raleigh, NC. Brandon was a painter/carpenter by trade. He loved more than anything, the Lord, his two children, the outdoors, good music, and the Bible. He had a big heart and was always very giving of what he had to share with the world. Brandon is survived by his mother and father, Ann Cathrine Scarth and Lenny John Allen Jr.; his sisters Catherine Lynn Allen and Jillian Gail Allen; his brothers Caleb John Allen and Derrian Funkhouser; his son Brayden Timothy Holt and daughter Aaliyah Clark Allen; his maternal grandfather Jim Roland Scarth and paternal grandmother Jewel Rhinehart; and his former wife, Ashley Nicole Clark. Funeral Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on September 14, 2019 at viewing at 10, funeral at 11. The address is 3902 Berini Drive, Durham, NC 27705. In lieu of flowers, please donate to shatterproof.org
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 10, 2019