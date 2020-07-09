Brandy Elaine Oliver
Raleigh
Miss Brandy Elaine Oliver, 32, was born April 4, 1988 to Robert L. Oliver Sr. and Anne J. Campbell. She departed this life on Friday, May 22, 2020. Brandy was educated in Polk County (FL) and Wake County (NC) school systems. She graduated from Southeast Raleigh High School (Raleigh, NC) in 2006 and received a Bachelor's in Psychology from UNC Greensboro (Greensboro, NC) in 2010. Brandy leaves to cherish her memory parents, Robert L. Oliver Sr. and Anne J. Campbell; brother, Marcus Campbell (Christina); sister, Crystal L. Oliver; brother, Robert L. Oliver Jr.; brother, Robert Knight; sister, Robin Oliver; nephews, Sean and Marcus; a niece, Mariah; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and many caring friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Carolina Biblical Gardens on Saturday, September 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brandy Elaine Oliver Memorial Fund at gofundme.com/f/brandy-oliver-memorial-fund
.