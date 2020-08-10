1/1
Braxton "Brack" Merritt
1938 - 2020
Braxton Francis Merritt

Greensboro

Braxton Francis Merritt (Brack), 81, of Greensboro passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born August 13, 1938 in Raleigh, NC son of the late Ollie C. Merritt, Sr. and Grace Tyson Merritt. He attended Cary High School and served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Merritt Optical Company in Greensboro.

Brack loved God, playing music, basketball and family. He served the Lord throughout his life and enjoyed playing the organ at his church as well as traveling to play in a nursing home ministry in recent years. He was very physically active and had a passion for basketball that he played until age 79. He played every Sunday afternoon at the local YMCA and was well known for his unique basketball shot which quickly earned him the nickname of "Pops." Brack was a proud Carolina dad and loved watching the Tar Heels play. He was very devoted to his family and supportive of their accomplishments. He inspired a strong work ethic and imparted many important life skills to his children and grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Dean Merritt; his sister, Virginia Yates; his brothers, O.C. Merritt Jr, and Daniel Merritt.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edee Merritt, his son, Jimmy Merritt (Carly), his daughters, Lyn Dorsett, Dana Nicoletta (Jason) and Kristen Keck (Chris). Additionally, he is survived by 7 grandchildren, Anna Dorsett, Bryson Nicoletta, Camden Nicoletta, William Nicoletta, Finley Merritt, Shelby Merritt and Millie Merritt.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private celebration of life service and burial will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gate City Church of God, 200 State Street, Greensboro, NC 27408.

Forbis and Dick, N. Elm Chapel is serving the Merritt family.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
(336) 275-8408
