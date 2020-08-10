Braxton Francis Merritt
Braxton Francis Merritt (Brack), 81, of Greensboro passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born August 13, 1938 in Raleigh, NC son of the late Ollie C. Merritt, Sr. and Grace Tyson Merritt. He attended Cary High School and served in the United States Army. He owned and operated Merritt Optical Company in Greensboro.
Brack loved God, playing music, basketball and family. He served the Lord throughout his life and enjoyed playing the organ at his church as well as traveling to play in a nursing home ministry in recent years. He was very physically active and had a passion for basketball that he played until age 79. He played every Sunday afternoon at the local YMCA and was well known for his unique basketball shot which quickly earned him the nickname of "Pops." Brack was a proud Carolina dad and loved watching the Tar Heels play. He was very devoted to his family and supportive of their accomplishments. He inspired a strong work ethic and imparted many important life skills to his children and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Dean Merritt; his sister, Virginia Yates; his brothers, O.C. Merritt Jr, and Daniel Merritt.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Edee Merritt, his son, Jimmy Merritt (Carly), his daughters, Lyn Dorsett, Dana Nicoletta (Jason) and Kristen Keck (Chris). Additionally, he is survived by 7 grandchildren, Anna Dorsett, Bryson Nicoletta, Camden Nicoletta, William Nicoletta, Finley Merritt, Shelby Merritt and Millie Merritt.
Due to Covid19 restrictions, a private celebration of life service and burial will be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Gate City Church of God, 200 State Street, Greensboro, NC 27408.
