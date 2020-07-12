1/1
Brenda B. Joyner
Brenda Bryant Joyner

YOUNGSVILLE

Brenda Bryant Joyner passed away at home in Youngsville, NC on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Born August 10, 1948, she was the daughter of James Thomas Owens and Marjorie Land Owens. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, James Thomas Owens, Jr.

Brenda is survived by her husband, E. Carroll Joyner, and her son, Bradford Bryant. She is loved by family and friends who remember her positive attitude and ability to face the most challenging circumstances without despair.

An outdoor memorial service is planned for September 27, 2020 in Wake Forest, NC.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Helene Foundation, 13200 Strickland Road, Suite 114-308, Raleigh, NC 27613 (helenefoundation.org); (919) 280-7800.

Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400

www.cswfuneralhome.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home
1051 Durham Rd.
Wake Forest, NC 27587
919-556-7400
