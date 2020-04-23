Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
View Map
Brenda Carol Smith


1957 - 2020
Brenda Carol Smith Obituary
Brenda Carol Smith

Wendell

Brenda Carol Smith, 62, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020. She was born April 22, 1957 in Wake County to the late Marion Lewis Smith and Dorothy Aldean Sledge Smith. She retired after 22 years as a customer service representative with Lowes Home Improvement.

There will be no group public visitation due to guidelines in place by the Governor. A viewing for the public will be Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm for anyone wishing to pay their respects you may stop by.

A private family service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020 at L. Harold Poole Funeral Service & Crematory, Knightdale with a graveside service to follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh.

Surviving: life partner, Don Pierson; sons: Joey Davis and wife, Kristy of Texas, Justin Lentz and wife, Brenna of Raleigh; grandchildren: Trinity Davis, Tristan Davis; sister, Vicki Perry of Washington State.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Vaughn.

Flowers are accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 81 Gadsden Street, Charleston, SC 29401.

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Tributes.
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 23, 2020
