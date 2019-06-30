Home

L. Harold Poole Funeral Service and Crematory
944 Old Knight Road
Knightdale, NC 27545
(919) 266-3646
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
4301 Louisburg Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
4301 Louisburg Rd
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Brenda Carol Usher Hester


1941 - 2019
Brenda Carol Usher Hester Obituary
Brenda Carol Usher Hester

Raleigh

Brenda Carol Usher Hester, 77, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 after years of declining health. She was surrounded by her loving and caring family. Brenda was born in Robeson County on September 27, 1941 to the late Charles Madison Usher and Elizabeth Smith Usher. Brenda graduated in 1959 from Millbrook High School and received a business degree from Hardbarger Business College.

Funeral service 12:00 pm, Monday, July 1, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd, Raleigh. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive relatives and friends prior to the service from 11:00 to 12:00 pm in the church parlor.

Surviving: husband of 58 years, Rockey Abram Hester III; daughters: Charlene H. Strickland (Larry) of Raleigh, Nancy H. Blanton (Scott) of Charleston, SC, Melissa Fawn Hester (Gene Evans) of Princeton; son, Rockey Abram Hester IV (Leslie) of Louisburg; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by sister, Betty Ruth Mitchell.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wake Assisted Living, Heartland Hospice and Maya Jackson for all the love and care shown to Brenda, whom they lovingly referred to as "Mama".

Condolences to the family may be sent to poolefuneral.com under Obituaries.
Published in The News & Observer on June 30, 2019
