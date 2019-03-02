Brenda Harward



February 3, 1948 - February 18, 2019



Pittsboro



Brenda Harward, 71, died peacefully on February 18, 2019 at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Pittsboro Roadhouse.



Brenda was born to John and Hazel Harward on February 3, 1948. She moved out on her own in 1974 as one of the first people to be supported by Residential Services, Inc. (RSI). During her time at RSI, she lived in four group homes where she made lifelong friends who will so greatly miss her. Brenda was an avid member of Special Olympics and worked at OE Enterprises, Inc. in Hillsborough and at Hardee's for many years, before retiring in 2012. She will always be remembered for her sweet ways, and for her bright smile and warm hugs.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RSI at 111 Providence Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or at www.rsi-nc.org/giving Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary