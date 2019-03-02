Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Pittsboro Roadhouse
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Harward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Harward


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Harward Obituary
Brenda Harward

February 3, 1948 - February 18, 2019

Pittsboro

Brenda Harward, 71, died peacefully on February 18, 2019 at UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, NC. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Pittsboro Roadhouse.

Brenda was born to John and Hazel Harward on February 3, 1948. She moved out on her own in 1974 as one of the first people to be supported by Residential Services, Inc. (RSI). During her time at RSI, she lived in four group homes where she made lifelong friends who will so greatly miss her. Brenda was an avid member of Special Olympics and worked at OE Enterprises, Inc. in Hillsborough and at Hardee's for many years, before retiring in 2012. She will always be remembered for her sweet ways, and for her bright smile and warm hugs.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to RSI at 111 Providence Rd., Chapel Hill, NC 27514 or at www.rsi-nc.org/giving
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.