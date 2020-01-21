|
|
Brenda K. Pearce
November 21, 1947 - January 20, 2020
Middlesex
Brenda K. Pearce, 72, of Middlesex, went home to be with the Lord Monday morning. She was born in Franklin County the daughter of the late Lawrence Gordon Pearce and Nellie Medlin Pearce. She was a graduate of Bunn High School Class of 1965.
A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday at Strickland Funeral Home Chapel, Louisburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 – 2:45. Burial will follow in Bunn Cemetery.
She is survived by a son, Blake Collie, Sr. and wife Heather; grandchildren, Kenneth Blake Collie, Jr. and wife Brianna and Leslie Michelle Collie; great-grandchildren, Heath Wilson Collie and Leon King; special family companion, Judy Blaylock and husband Jim; lifetime friend, Nancy Wilder.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Transitions Life Care, 250 Hospice Cr., Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg, www.stricklandfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News & Observer on Jan. 21, 2020