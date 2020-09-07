Brenda Kasprzak

Brenda Gail White Kasprzak



October 7, 1941 - March 29, 2020



Cary



Brenda Gail White Kasprzak was born in Ashland, Kentucky on October 7, 1941 to Leslie and Florence White. She married John F. Kasprzak on August 1, 1964. She graduated from Marymount University in 1989 with a degree in Psychology. Brenda spent her career as a copy editor, then an editor for major technology publications. She is survived by her husband, loving spouse, John, and children, Katherine Kasprzak Rinehart of Cary, NC, John F. Kasprzak, Jr. (Jack), of Richmond, VA, sister Deborah White Fiorito of Houston, TX and grandchildren Ryan K. Rinehart, Emily Kasprzak, Caroline Kasprzak and Benjamin K. Rinehart. She was also a beloved Aunt to Courtenay Siegfried. Brenda, above all, loved her family. She exemplified kindness, generosity of spirit, and acceptance of all. She was our matriarch and our guiding light. Mom, Grammy, Brenda, we will miss you forever and we love you to the moon and back. You will be with us always. Your legacy will forever live on through us.



