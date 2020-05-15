Brenda Lee NewcombWake ForestBrenda Lee Newcomb, 53, of Burlington formerly of Wake Forest, passed away Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at Cone Green Valley Medical Center. She was born on November 18, 1966, in Durham County to the late Buddy Lee Newcomb, Sr. and Iva Carpenter Newcomb. Brenda had a beautiful spirit and would spread joy no matter where she was. In 1977 she was the poster child for Easter Seals and participated in the Cerebral Palsy Telethon that same year to help raise funds for victims of CP and worked at Papa Johns, Wake Enterprises and Copymatic in Raleigh in her earlier years. She enjoyed doing artwork, bingo, her time outside and visiting with her family on weekends. She was loved by the nursing home staff who cared for her at White Oak Manor in Burlington. Her warm heart and infectious smile touched many lives and she will be greatly missed.A private graveside service will be held at New Light Baptist Church Cemetery, Wake Forest, NC.Brenda is survived by her sisters, Teresa R. Fowler & husband Lee of Hillsborough and Sandra N. Mixon & husband Allen of Wake Forest; brother, Johnny Earl Reagan of Creedmoor; nephews, William Fowler of Hillsborough and Shane Fowler of Jacksonville; niece, Emily Reagan of Butner; aunt & uncle, Lillian & Milton "Nook" Ray of Wake Forest; many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Lee Newcomb, Jr.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Easter Seals UCP North Carolina & Virginia, 5171 Glenwood Ave #211, Raleigh, NC 27612.Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, 1051 Durham Road, Wake Forest, NC. (919)556-7400