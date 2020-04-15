|
|
Brenda Overby Overton
November 30, 1946 - April 12, 2020
Raleigh
The Lord received Brenda, age 73, into His loving care on Sunday April 12, 2020. Brenda was born in Vance county to the late Brooks and Ethel Overby. She grew up on a tobacco farm in Warren county, she married Jerry Overton of Franklin County in March of 1966. They moved to Raleigh where Brenda worked at Allstate insurance for 25+ years. Brenda and Jerry joined New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh and reared Michael Overton in the same Church. Brenda was a lover of small children, babies, and anyone she met and she would stop those with small children to greet them no matter where she was. She worked in the Children & Baby departments of New Hope for many years. She always had a smile and pleasing voice.
Brenda is preceded by her brothers, Rob and Forrest, In-Laws Davie and Mozelle Overton and Brother In-Law Tommy Overton. Surviving family members are: siblings Betty Jean Edwards, Wilburt, and Samuel Brooks; family members Kat Overton, Pete and Patricia Overton; Son's family Michael and Shannon Overton; Grandchildren Jordan and Zach Overton; and Husband Jerry Overton.
Memorial gifts can be given to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604.
Condolences may sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrrok.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 15, 2020