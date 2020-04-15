Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
1701 East Millbrook Road
Raleigh, NC 27609
(919) 876-6900
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Overton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Overton


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda Overton Obituary
Brenda Overby Overton

November 30, 1946 - April 12, 2020

Raleigh

The Lord received Brenda, age 73, into His loving care on Sunday April 12, 2020. Brenda was born in Vance county to the late Brooks and Ethel Overby. She grew up on a tobacco farm in Warren county, she married Jerry Overton of Franklin County in March of 1966. They moved to Raleigh where Brenda worked at Allstate insurance for 25+ years. Brenda and Jerry joined New Hope Baptist Church in Raleigh and reared Michael Overton in the same Church. Brenda was a lover of small children, babies, and anyone she met and she would stop those with small children to greet them no matter where she was. She worked in the Children & Baby departments of New Hope for many years. She always had a smile and pleasing voice.

Brenda is preceded by her brothers, Rob and Forrest, In-Laws Davie and Mozelle Overton and Brother In-Law Tommy Overton. Surviving family members are: siblings Betty Jean Edwards, Wilburt, and Samuel Brooks; family members Kat Overton, Pete and Patricia Overton; Son's family Michael and Shannon Overton; Grandchildren Jordan and Zach Overton; and Husband Jerry Overton.

Memorial gifts can be given to New Hope Baptist Church, 4301 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh, NC 27604.

Condolences may sent through www.BrownWynneEastMillbrrok.com
Published in The News & Observer on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -