Brent C. Barrett, Jr.
December 4, 1966 - September 23, 2019
Raleigh
Brent passed away unexpectedly. A Michigan native, He lived in NC most of his life. He attended North Carolina State University in Raleigh where he received a BS in Business. He opened his business Olde Mille Motors in Angier, NC.
Brent enjoyed fishing, swimming, boating and video games. He will be remembered for his kindness, his humor and his love of family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Sandra & Hubert Owen; survived by his wife, Tina Lanier; sister Laura L Barrett of Los Angeles, CA; son Dillyn Herrera of Chicago, IL; son Brandon Barrett of Fayetteville, NC and daughter Megan Harkey of Fayetteville, NC.
There was no funeral service.
Published in The News & Observer on Oct. 13, 2019