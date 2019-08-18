|
|
Brent David Musso
March 16, 1977 - August 13, 2019
Raleigh
Brent David Musso, 42 of Raleigh, North Carolina passed away at home on August 13, 2019. Brent was a Raleigh native born on March 16, 1977 to Sue and David Musso. He is also survived by his sisters Christie Hensley and Shelley Jones, his brother-in-law Zachary Jones, and two nephews Seth Hensley and Samuel Jones.
The family will receive friends and family from 10:30-11:30am on Friday August 23rd at St Raphael Archangel Catholic Church, 5801 Falls of the Neuse Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 prior to the funeral service. The celebration of life will begin at 11:30am in the chapel at St. Raphael Archangel Catholic Church. A graveside service to follow at Raleigh Memorial Park, 7501 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612.
For his full obituary and more details please visit: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/raleigh-nc/brent-musso-8820490
Published in The News & Observer on Aug. 18, 2019