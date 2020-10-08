Bret Hamilton Butters
July 30, 1964 - October 5, 2020
Durham
Bret Hamilton Butters, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and son died unexpectedly on October 5, 2020, at his home.
On July 30, 1964, Bret was born in Delaware, Ohio, to Tom and Lynn Butters. At age three, he moved to Durham, North Carolina, where he grew up before attending Ohio Wesleyan University – where he met the love of his life, Nancy McDonald.
Bret was a man who knew what he liked. Like eating Jersey Mike's every Sunday, tailgating a football game, and betting "the over" when Duke Basketball played. But more than anything, he loved people, and people loved him. This love for people was a reason he was so successful as a money manager, as a fundraiser, and as a coach for every sports team that his children participated in.
Who you were was more important than what you were to Bret. He was just as comfortable hanging out at the Washington Duke as he was at the Local Waterin' Hole. He truly believed you are known by the company you keep – and his company was pretty great.
A man with many monikers – Pops, Megazoid, Coach, and Big (to name a few) – Bret will be remembered as a man who always led the way.
Bret was predeceased by his father, Tom Butters. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Nancy; mother, Lynn; children, Tee (Lauren) Butters, Kendall (Mike) Farrell, Haley Butters, and Miller Robins; grandson, Thomas; sister, Jill (Ward) Steidle; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to extend an invitation to stop by a socially distanced outdoor tailgate in celebration of Bret's life on Friday, October 9, anytime between 4:30-7:00 PM in Treyburn. Please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, pick up a tab and pay Bret's generosity forward.
The Butters Family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service, Durham, NC. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com
