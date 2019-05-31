Bret Peacock



October 17, 1939 - May 29, 2019



Durham



On May 29, 2019, heaven welcomed home a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, Bret Peacock. He was born October 17, 1939, to William Provis Peacock and Alice Brett Cleverly in Watsonville, CA. An only child, Bret grew up in Auburn, CA.



He was married 52 years to his sweetheart Carolee Mavy and is survived by his wife, 5 children: Aaron Dean Peacock (Atina), Darcy Lynn Boden (Stephen), Krista Alice Edwards (Ken), Kellie Deanna Peacock, and Ashley Brett Queen (Stephen), 13 grandchildren, their spouses and 6 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter Kendra.



Bret proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 8.5 years and was a plank owner of the U.S.S. Enterprise. He obtained his degree as an electrical engineer from Sacramento State and worked for Bechtel Corporation for 39 years. Bret is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had a passion for genealogy.



Bret was generous, giving all he had to help others . He had a great sense of humor. Bret will be buried in Grantsville Cemetery in Grantsville, UT at a later date.



Bret was generous, giving all he had to help others . He had a great sense of humor. Bret will be buried in Grantsville Cemetery in Grantsville, UT at a later date.