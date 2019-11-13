|
Brian Christopher Williams
January 14, 1982 - November 11, 2019
Raleigh
Brian Christopher Williams, age 37, of Trinity Ridge Rd, died Monday, November 11, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Fort Wayne, IN he was the son of Gary and Cindi Williams. Brian was a talented guitar player, soccer player and a double black belt in martial arts. He was a very compassionate and kind hearted young man. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Jackie Bryan, John Williams and Gisele Williams.
Surviving in addition to his parents of Cary are his wife, Renee Williams of Raleigh; sister, Sara Horsley of Holly Springs; son, Dominic Glenn of Raleigh; niece, Makenzie Horsley of Holly Springs; granddaughter, Austin Taylor Marie Glenn of Raleigh; grandmother, Margaret Williams of Berne, IN; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, November 15, 2019 at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.BrownWynneCary.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HisMansion.com in Brian's memory.
Published in The News & Observer on Nov. 13, 2019