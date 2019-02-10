Home

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mid-Way Baptist Church
Hwy 401 South
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Mid-Way Baptist Church
Hwy 401 South
Raleigh, NC
View Map
Brian M. Beaton Obituary
Brian M. Beaton

July 27, 1932 – February 7, 2019

Cary

Brian Melwyn Beaton, 86, passed away at home. A native of Toronto, Canada, he was the son of the late James and Daisy Beaton. Brian was a self-employed Electrical Engineer working for several different companies. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Mid-Way Baptist Church, Hwy 401 South, Raleigh. Burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park.

In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Beaton.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1:00 - 2:00 PM.

He is survived by his daughter, Sandie B. Harshfield and husband Bryan; sons: David L. Beaton and wife Nancy, Glenn E. Beaton and wife Judi and Larry G. Beaton and wife Renna; brother, Gary Beaton; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 10, 2019
