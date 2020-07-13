1/1
Brian Patrick Breen
Brian Patrick Breen

October 28, 1960 - July 10, 2020

Raleigh

Brian Patrick Breen, 59 of Raleigh, NC returned to his heavenly home on July 10, 2020 after having lost a valiant five year battle with ALS. Though he left us far too soon, his Irish spirit, courage and kind soul live on in the hearts and minds of those that knew and loved him.

He is survived by his devoted wife Shawn (Akkerman) and their beloved goldendoodle Finley; his sister Denise Breen of Cleveland, OH, his brothers Kevin and Timothy (Susan) both of Akron, OH; and many nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family who loved him fiercely. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Helen Breen of Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 5-8pm on July 16th and funeral services at 11am on July 17th at Mitchell Funeral Home in Raleigh, followed by his committal service at Raleigh Memorial Park. Due to current government restrictions, funeral attendance and seating will be limited to 50.

The family gratefully declines flowers but donations can be made in memory of Brian to the NC ALS Association or the Duke ALS clinic. Prayers, condolences and memories are appreciated and his full obituary can be viewed at www.MitchellatRMP.com

Published in The News and Observer on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Mitchell Funeral Home
JUL
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Mitchell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park
7209 Glenwood Ave
Raleigh, NC 27612
9197837128
