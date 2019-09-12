Home

Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
(919) 866-1866
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Renaissance Funeral Home
7615 Six Forks Road
Raleigh, NC 27615
View Map
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
520 West Holding Avenue
View Map
Bridget "Breda" Wiggs


1944 - 2019
Bridget "Breda" Wiggs Obituary
Bridget "Breda" Wiggs

January 23, 1944 - September 9, 2019

Raleigh

Bridget "Breda" Philomena O'Connell Wiggs of Raleigh, NC, died peacefully at home on September 9, 2019, following a courageous 6-year battle with leiomyosarcoma. She was born in Cork City, Ireland, on January 23, 1944, the daughter of the late Jeremiah and Mary O'Connell.

At the age of 23, Breda visited North Carolina and met Robert Wiggs, a Raleigh native. After a 1-year long-distance courtship, Breda relocated to Raleigh and married Bob on August 10, 1968. They were devoted to each other for 51 years.

Breda raised 3 children, was actively involved in her church community, and was particularly devoted to faith-based outreach and community service. In addition, she was a well respected and much-loved employee of Easter Seals/UCP, and retired in 2011.

Breda is survived by her husband Bob; daughters, Maura and Erin (Scott); son, Patrick (Erika); grandchildren, Ava and Phineas; siblings, John, Kathleen, Patricia, Jeremiah, Maura, James, and Liam; beloved nieces and nephews; and an incredible support system of loving friends.

A visitation will be held from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at Renaissance Funeral Home, 7615 Six Forks Road, Raleigh, NC 27615. A Requiem Mass will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 520 West Holding Avenue, Wake Forest, NC 27587.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Breda to: Duke HomeCare and Hospice, 4321 Medical Park Drive, Suite 101, Durham, NC 27704. Condolences: RFHR.com
Published in The News & Observer on Sept. 12, 2019
