|
|
Brookie Renee Strickland
February 25, 1954 – December 1, 2019
Raleigh
Brookie Renee Strickland Henderson, 65, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Sunday at her home surrounded by her family. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Strickland and Retha Massengill Strickland.
A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday at Montlawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11:30 Wednesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Survivors include her sons, Tyler Mooneyham (Maura) and Colby Mooneyham (Allison); daughters Jennifer Kelly (Larry) and Beth Monroe (Vaughn); grandchildren, Olivia Clark, Emily Kelly, Anderson Mooneyham, Samuel Mooneyham, Ava Mooneyham and Josephine Monroe; brother, Ronnie Strickland (Angeline).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henderson.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 3, 2019