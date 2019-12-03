Home

Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Montlawn Memorial Park
Brookie Strickland


1954 - 2019
Brookie Strickland Obituary
Brookie Renee Strickland

February 25, 1954 – December 1, 2019

Raleigh

Brookie Renee Strickland Henderson, 65, loving mother, grandmother and friend, passed away Sunday at her home surrounded by her family. A native of Wake County, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Strickland and Retha Massengill Strickland.

A graveside service will be held at 12 noon Wednesday at Montlawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11:30 Wednesday at Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Survivors include her sons, Tyler Mooneyham (Maura) and Colby Mooneyham (Allison); daughters Jennifer Kelly (Larry) and Beth Monroe (Vaughn); grandchildren, Olivia Clark, Emily Kelly, Anderson Mooneyham, Samuel Mooneyham, Ava Mooneyham and Josephine Monroe; brother, Ronnie Strickland (Angeline).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Henderson.
Published in The News & Observer on Dec. 3, 2019
