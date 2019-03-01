Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
1200 Benson Road
Garner, NC 27529
(919) 772-8225
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
Fuquay-Varina, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brooxile Covey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brooxile J. Covey


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brooxile J. Covey Obituary
Brooxile J. Covey

November 28, 1945 – February 27, 2019

Raleigh

Brooxile Joanne Covey, 73, died Wednesday. Born in Clark County, WA, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin Covey and Clara May Maxson Covey.

A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fuquay-Varina.

Survivors include her son, Richard Gregory and wife, Sheila; granddaughter, Caroline Gregory, all of Raleigh. She was the youngest of a family of 17 of which 2 sisters and 4 brothers survive.

Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.

Online condolences may be made at bryan-leefuneralhome.com
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan-Lee Funeral Home
Download Now