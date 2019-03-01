|
|
Brooxile J. Covey
November 28, 1945 – February 27, 2019
Raleigh
Brooxile Joanne Covey, 73, died Wednesday. Born in Clark County, WA, she was the daughter of the late John Franklin Covey and Clara May Maxson Covey.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 am Saturday at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fuquay-Varina.
Survivors include her son, Richard Gregory and wife, Sheila; granddaughter, Caroline Gregory, all of Raleigh. She was the youngest of a family of 17 of which 2 sisters and 4 brothers survive.
Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Garner.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 1, 2019