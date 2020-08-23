1/1
Brown H. (Whitie) Whitehouse
1929 - 2020
Brown H. (Whitie) Whitehouse

November 7, 1929 - August 20, 2020

Raleigh

Brown H. (Whitie) Whitehouse, Jr. died at his home on August 20th, 2020.

He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on Nov. 7th, 1929. He served in the US Marine Corp from 1947 to 1951. Whitie retired from the North Carolina Industrial Commission.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Suzanne Whitehouse, his parents Brown Whitehouse, Sr. and Marie Whitehouse, and his brother Robert Whitehouse.

He is survived by his sons, Gregory Whitehouse and wife, Brenda from Apex and Douglas Whitehouse and wife, Barbara from Morrisville.

Special thanks to Transitions LifeCare, Hospice of Wake County and to his caregiver, Elizabeth Deere.

Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug 25th, 11:00 am at Oakwood Cemetary, 701 Oakwood Ave, Raleigh NC.

Donations may be made to Transitions LifeCare of Wake County.

Online condolences may be made to www.BrownWynneCary.com


Published in The News and Observer on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Burial
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetary
Funeral services provided by
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
9194678108
Memories & Condolences
