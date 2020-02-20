|
|
Bruce Arthur King
June 21, 1930 - February 17, 2020
Raleigh
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Bruce Arthur King, 89, was called home on Monday evening to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Bruce was the youngest of nine children born to Betty (Viola) Baker King and Ernest (Press) Arthur King.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Gerri King; his two sons, Rex and David; daughter-in-law, Brenda; and grandsons, Tyler and Joshua, all of Raleigh. He is also survived by his sisters, Hazel Sweat of Zebulon, Myrtle Clare Sears or Raleigh; and brother, Bill Warren of Raleigh.
Bruce was a life-long resident of Raleigh, graduating from Millbrook High School in 1949. He was a natural born salesman and worked for Bowman Products and Karr Products and most recently was employed as a driver for Enterprise.
Bruce enjoyed several hobbies including fishing, gardening and just being around family and friends, including those that knew him through his membership at Friendship Baptist Church.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 12:30-2:00 pm at Mitchell Funeral Home at 7209 Glenwood Avenue with the funeral immediately following at 2:00 pm. Burial will be Raleigh Memorial Park.
Condolences to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 20, 2020