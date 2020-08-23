Bruce Gwendolyn Lassiter Barnes



MARCH 1, 1929-AUGUST 19, 2020



Raleigh



On August 19, 2020, Bruce Gwendolyn Lassiter Barnes, 91, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1929 to John and Retha Lassiter of Woodland, NC. She and her twin brother were the youngest of five children. Her early education was at Woodland-Olney School and went on to graduate from Campbell College.



Bruce was married to Edwin Thomas Barnes of Jackson, NC for 69 years, after meeting him on a blind date when she was 16 and he,15. They shared a beautiful love story all these years and were blessed with five children: Gwen (Walter) Abernethy of Charlotte, Tim (Karen) Barnes of Greensboro, Malene (Randy) Goforth of Charlotte, Cathy McKane (fiancé, Tim Duncan) of Garner, and Art (Susie) Barnes of Raleigh. She was a loving Nana to 11 grandchildren: Bryce, Anna, Lauren, Helen, Meredith, Emily, Caroline, Joseph, Bebe, Samantha, and Oakley and 7 great-grandchildren: Adalyn, Coltin, Morgan, Shepherd, Henry, Wyatt and Cameron and many nieces and nephews.



It was said best by her granddaughter, Anna, "Nana lived a full life in her 91



years loving and caring for her family and friends, raising her five children, working and worshipping God at The Church of the Good Shepherd." It's our hope that we, as a family, can live up to the example our mom lived.



Bruce was a long time and devoted member of The Church of the Good Shepherd. The family is very grateful for all of the support of their many church friends and neighbors, and to the Transition LifeCare staff of Raleigh. Our family also wants to extend a special thank you to Dr. James Parsons.



A private service for the immediate family will be held at the church with entombment of her ashes in the church columbarium. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Church of the Good Shepherd, Raleigh or Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh.



