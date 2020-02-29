Home

Services
Brown-Wynne Funeral Home
200 Southeast Maynard Road
Cary, NC 27511
(919) 467-8108
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Reedy Creek Baptist Church
1524 N. Harrison Ave.
Cary, NC
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Reedy Creek Baptist Church
1524 N. Harrison Ave.
Cary, NC
View Map

Bruce Johnson


1937 - 2020
Bruce Johnson Obituary
Rev. Bruce Johnson

April 14, 1937 - February 23, 2020

Cary

Rev. Bruce Johnson went home to Jesus on February 23, 2020 at age 82.

Bruce was born to Robert and Fran Johnson on April 14, 1937 in Madison, WI. As a child, he enjoyed summers with his aunt and uncle on their Wisconsin dairy farm. During his childhood he lived in Michigan, Iowa, and Texas. His careers included serving honorably in the US Marine Corps for 20 years, including a tour of duty in Vietnam followed by serving in faithfulness as Pastor of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, Cary NC for 41 years. Bruce acquired his undergraduate degree at Campbell University at Buies Creek, NC and M.Div. from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, NC.

Bruce met his wife, Viki Wilds in 1959 at Quantico, Virginia. They married on July 26, 1959 and went on to have 2 children, Bob and Kelly.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandpa, Bruce also loved the Holy Land where he made 17 trips, most of them with Christian Friends of Israel. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Richard and Larry. He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Viki, of 60 years, as well as, his son Bob Johnson (Robin) of Jenks, OK, and daughter, Kelly Ashworth of Cary NC. He is also survived by his grandson, Aaron Ashworth (Autumn), of Pittsboro, NC and granddaughters, Rachel Coots (Bryan) and Emily Pickard (Braden) of Tulsa, OK. He was also blessed with 7 great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his cousin Don Moon (Beth) of Bowie, MD.

Funeral services will be held at Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 1524 N. Harrison Ave., Cary, NC, on Sunday, March 1, 2020. A time of visitation will be at 2:00 pm. followed by a Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm.

"Well done good and faithful servant"

Matthew 25:23

Condolences may be made to the family at www.BrownWynneCary.com
Published in The News & Observer on Feb. 29, 2020
