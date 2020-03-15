|
|
Bruce Clinton Ladd, Jr.
January 18, 1936 - February 18, 2020
Chapel Hill
Bruce Clinton Ladd, Jr., born January 18, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, lived and worked in Washington for more than thirty years for then Congressman Don Rumsfeld, in the Nixon White House Personnel Office, and the Departments of Commerce and State, and as a public policy consultant.
Ladd also served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary of State where he chaired U.S. delegations to diplomatic conferences to negotiate intellectual and industrial property treaties. He received commendations from the Departments of Commerce and State for his work protecting U.S. patents, copyrights and trademarks.
Mr. Ladd came to Washington as an American Political Science Association Fellow. He founded the Emil Verban Memorial Society, a Chicago Cubs Fan Club based in the nation's capital that grew to 750 members, including Presidents Ronald Reagan, Gerald R. Ford, and Barack Obama.
For years Ladd served as vice president of government relations of Motorola, Inc., and served on the transition teams of President-elect Reagan and George H.W. Bush. He established his own successful public policy firm, Kornmeier Ladd & Buswell.
Mr. Ladd helped draft the "Freedom of Information Act," and his first book, Operation Enlightenment, received acclaim for its analysis of the Republican Party's communications programs. His second book, Crisis in Credibility, investigated the federal government's practices of unwarranted secrecy, news management and deceit. Translated into several languages, it won a commendation for research from Sigma Delta Chi, the national journalism society. He also was a member of the Journalism Hall of Fame at Northern Illinois University.
Bruce Ladd is survived by his wife, Dolly, daughters Laura and Diane, his son, Bruce, two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and his brother, Bart (Janice) Ladd.
The Ladd family is under the care of Walker's Funeral Home of Chapel Hill. www.walkersfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News & Observer on Mar. 15, 2020